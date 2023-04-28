Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Decreases By 69.2%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.7 days.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWLF remained flat at $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.