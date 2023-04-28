Short Interest in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Rises By 75.0%

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of VHNA opened at $10.52 on Friday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 151,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 399,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

