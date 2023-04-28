Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Rises By 3,775.0%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 3,775.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.51. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

