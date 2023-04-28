Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Decreases By 62.7%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CID. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CID traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

