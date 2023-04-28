Short Interest in Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Decreases By 40.0%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Vitalhub Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VHIBF remained flat at C$2.07 on Friday. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$1.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.94.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and mobile apps.

