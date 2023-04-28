Short Interest in Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Decreases By 40.0%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Vitalhub Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VHIBF remained flat at C$2.07 on Friday. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$1.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.94.
About Vitalhub
