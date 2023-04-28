Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE SLGN opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Silgan by 90,740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

