Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLGN. Bank of America raised their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 470.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.