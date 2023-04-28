Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $238-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.25 million.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 2.4 %

SLAB traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.30. 828,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,353. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SLAB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 64,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

