Sirius XM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 25,287 put options on the company. This is an increase of 138% compared to the typical volume of 10,607 put options.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 11,367,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,520,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 207.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 21,739.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,903 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

