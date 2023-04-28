Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $48.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625 over the last three months. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

