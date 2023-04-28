Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:SKX traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,622,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,067. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SKX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181,445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

