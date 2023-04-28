Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Skye Bioscience Trading Down 0.7 %

Skye Bioscience stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,138. Skye Bioscience has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in drug design. Its product pipeline includes SBI-100 and SBI-200.

