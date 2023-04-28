SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SkyWest Stock Up 18.1 %

NASDAQ SKYW traded up $4.35 on Friday, hitting $28.42. 1,041,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20.

In related news, Director James L. Welch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,493.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SkyWest by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SkyWest by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

