SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Raises Dividend to $1.70 Per Share

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.6971 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61.
SLM Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:SLMBP opened at $60.49 on Friday. SLM has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60.
SLM Company Profile
