SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Raises Dividend to $1.70 Per Share

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.6971 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61.

SLM Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SLMBP opened at $60.49 on Friday. SLM has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

