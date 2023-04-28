SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

SM Energy Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 4.39.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in SM Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

