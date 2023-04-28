Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Down 94.3% in April

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the March 31st total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart for Life

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart for Life Price Performance

Smart for Life stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.45. 19,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Smart for Life has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Smart for Life Company Profile

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

