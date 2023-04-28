Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Down 2.9%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 66,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 88,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Smart Share Global Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.36 million for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 24.92%.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.