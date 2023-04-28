SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading 8.2% Higher

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 344,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 892,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

SmartRent Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $526.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. On average, analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth $72,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth $26,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth $454,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 77.9% in the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 23.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

