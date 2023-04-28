Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.36. 585,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,197. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

