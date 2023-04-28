Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 538,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,700. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

