Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,285 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,735,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,595,081. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

