Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

Snap Stock Down 17.1 %

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.70 on Friday. Snap has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $674,671.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,282,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Snap by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

