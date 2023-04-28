Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $8.62. Snap shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 28,451,356 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNAP. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,115. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Snap Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 19.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.