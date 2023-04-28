Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 3.8 %

SQM stock opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

