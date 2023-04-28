Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Société BIC Stock Performance
BICEY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.
