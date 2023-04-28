SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

SFTBY opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.25. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

