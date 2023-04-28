Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 116250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Sokoman Minerals Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$35.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

