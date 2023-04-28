SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 5.1%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $270.20 and last traded at $274.42. Approximately 384,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,084,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. HSBC began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.15.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 175.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

