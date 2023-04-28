Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 245,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,852. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

SAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $189,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,391.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $189,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,391.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,693 over the last ninety days. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 225,029 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 258,151 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Further Reading

