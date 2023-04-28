Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 497,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 753,029 shares.The stock last traded at $94.14 and had previously closed at $90.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Sony Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.