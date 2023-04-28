Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$3.50.

Source Energy Services Price Performance

Source Energy Services stock opened at C$3.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$53.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 3.00. Source Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$4.13.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Source Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.