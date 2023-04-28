Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$3.50.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
Source Energy Services stock opened at C$3.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$53.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 3.00. Source Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$4.13.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
