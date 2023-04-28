Southern (NYSE:SO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Southern updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.75 EPS.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,598,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,824. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,332,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

