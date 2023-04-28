Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,298,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,227. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,210,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,431,378 shares of the airline’s stock worth $81,864,000 after buying an additional 964,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.