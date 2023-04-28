SPACE ID Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $218.78 million and $271.66 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,486,111 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 304,486,111 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.73203447 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $360,619,764.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

