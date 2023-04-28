SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF comprises 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.96. 197,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,040. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.22 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.