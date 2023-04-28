SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $184.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $190.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.16.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.