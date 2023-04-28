SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 157,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 77,222 shares.The stock last traded at $39.17 and had previously closed at $39.17.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 171,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

