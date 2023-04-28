Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Update

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,200 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 449,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SRUUF traded up 0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,686. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 12 month low of 9.40 and a 12 month high of 13.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.83.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile



Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

