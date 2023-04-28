SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.5-527.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.49 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-0.63 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.30. 114,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $1,412,201.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,647.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,090 shares of company stock worth $17,109,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,215,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

