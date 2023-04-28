SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.67-$4.97 EPS.

Shares of SSNC traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $124,570,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,298,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

