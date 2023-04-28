Status (SNT) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $104.10 million and $1.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019251 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,274.74 or 0.99984338 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,145,117 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,853,145,116.5370975 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02696386 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,765,537.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

