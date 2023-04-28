Steem (STEEM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.56 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Steem has a market capitalization of $91.84 million and $2.56 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,297.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00306234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00522284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00067510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00402685 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 432,749,919 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

