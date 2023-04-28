Stephens Begins Coverage on CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

Stephens began coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial increased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

CNX Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

CNX opened at $15.48 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $193,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 20.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,426,000 after buying an additional 33,097 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 260,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

