Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.59.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.15. The company had a trading volume of 897,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.