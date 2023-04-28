Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,450,000 after buying an additional 99,905 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,556,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 985,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,878,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.35. 6,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,884. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.