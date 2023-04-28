Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 261.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.15. 482,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $122.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

