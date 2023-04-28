Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 5,100 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MUB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.26. 722,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,534. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.91.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

