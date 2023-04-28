Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 0.09% of PagerDuty worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,882,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PagerDuty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 467,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in PagerDuty by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 524,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,934. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $2,283,286.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,097.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $2,283,286.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,097.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mitra Rezvan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,489 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,143. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

