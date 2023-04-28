Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GS traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.85. The company had a trading volume of 688,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,618. The company has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.