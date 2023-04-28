Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after acquiring an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after buying an additional 260,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 66.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after buying an additional 2,602,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,443,000 after buying an additional 336,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.9 %

Newmont stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,402,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,867. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

